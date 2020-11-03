First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

