First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.
Shares of FRBA stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
See Also: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.