First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.
FRBA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $154.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
