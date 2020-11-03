First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.
FRBA stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bank Company Profile
First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.
