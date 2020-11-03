First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

FRBA stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. First Bank has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%. On average, research analysts predict that First Bank will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

