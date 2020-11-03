First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Issues Earnings Results

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $980.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get First Busey alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.93%.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other First Busey news, Director Stephen V. King purchased 27,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.