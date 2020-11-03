First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $980.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. First Busey’s payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BUSE. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,539.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

