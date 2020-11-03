First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $346.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.38.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, President Gary R. Mills bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $58,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,297.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,761. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.