First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

