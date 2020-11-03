First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ INBK opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.77 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams purchased 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.