First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$16.24.

FM stock opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.50. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Wyatt Mckinlay Buck sold 36,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.30, for a total transaction of C$516,044.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,066.70.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

