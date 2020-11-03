First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Raised to $125.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FRC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $131.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 625.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

