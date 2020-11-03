First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the September 30th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FTXO opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 198,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 71.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period.

