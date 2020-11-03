FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

FE opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

