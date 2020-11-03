Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNG opened at $6.65 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $359.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,735,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Flex LNG by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 74,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Flex LNG by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

