Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.