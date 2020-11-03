Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluent currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26. Fluent has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,949,592.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Fluent by 75.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Fluent in the second quarter worth about $112,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

