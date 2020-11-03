Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FLNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

Fluent stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $209.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Matthew Conlin bought 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 39,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $116,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Fluent during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Fluent by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

