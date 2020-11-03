Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLNT. ValuEngine lowered Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research raised Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.08.

Get Fluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.74 on Friday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $33,503.12. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of Fluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $34,602.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Fluent by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluent by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.