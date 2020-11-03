Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of FLR opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.48). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Fluor by 5.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fluor by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Fluor by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

