FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23-1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.FMC also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.45-6.57 EPS.

NYSE FMC opened at $107.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $113.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.25.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

