Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01-2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion.Foundation Building Materials also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

FBM opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $686.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBM. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

