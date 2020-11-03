Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

Franklin Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 42.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

