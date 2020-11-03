FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 239.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6,874.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,528,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,266,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 5.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 358,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,097,000 after acquiring an additional 240,568 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.02. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

