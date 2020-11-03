fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE FUBO opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

