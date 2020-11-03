Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,990 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Garmin worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after buying an additional 1,162,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 171.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Garmin by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 206,507 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,570.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,874,000 after purchasing an additional 187,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $165,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $109.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.