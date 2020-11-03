GasLog Partners (GLOP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect GasLog Partners to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 16.85% and a positive return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $84.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.57 million. On average, analysts expect GasLog Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.21.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

