Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Main First Bank upgraded Geberit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale cut Geberit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

GBERY opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

