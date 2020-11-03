Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

G has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Genpact stock opened at $35.66 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

