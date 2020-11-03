Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gentherm has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentherm will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

