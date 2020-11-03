Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.67.

NYSE:GTY opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,984,000 after buying an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2,111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,376,000 after buying an additional 945,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 528,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

