Giga-tronics (GIGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a positive return on equity of 100.09% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.

Giga-tronics stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Giga-tronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

