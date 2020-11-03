Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Upgraded to “Outperform” by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$28.13 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$13.64 and a 1 year high of C$39.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.74.

In related news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$25.59 per share, with a total value of C$5,117,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,117,640. Also, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,752.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,616,641.78.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

