Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

GVDBF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDBF opened at $4,064.04 on Friday. Givaudan has a one year low of $2,748.00 and a one year high of $4,481.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4,318.87 and its 200-day moving average is $3,889.41.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

