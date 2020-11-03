Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

