Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 618.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 651,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 560,456 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $19,210,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Glaukos by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,860,000 after purchasing an additional 357,811 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Glaukos by 68.7% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 874,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,579,000 after purchasing an additional 356,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 2,247.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 294,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 281,620 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Glaukos Corp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

