GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on the stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank lowered their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,799.56 ($23.51).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,306.85 ($17.07) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,429.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,563.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s payout ratio is 60.17%.

In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 3,240,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,240,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,036,814.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

