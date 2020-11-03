Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Global Payments from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.91.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $160.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.03. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,423.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Global Payments by 264.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

