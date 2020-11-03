Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 641,351 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 896,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,771,000 after buying an additional 255,273 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 805,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after buying an additional 114,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,146,000 after buying an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.