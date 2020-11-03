Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

GMED stock opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $108,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

