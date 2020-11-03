Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.