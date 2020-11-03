Golden Entertainment (GDEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) recently:
- 11/2/2020 – Golden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 10/21/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/14/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “
- 10/13/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/23/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 9/15/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
GDEN stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.
