Golden Entertainment (GDEN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) recently:

11/2/2020 – Golden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/21/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/14/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

10/13/2020 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/23/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/15/2020 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

GDEN stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $377.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.30). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $75.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

