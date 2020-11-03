Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, crop, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

