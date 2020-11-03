Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock Position Lowered by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.09% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 108.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

GPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.96.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.22. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $136.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 4,998 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $452,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

