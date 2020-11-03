(GRT.TO) (GRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$81.01 million during the quarter.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) has a 1-year low of C$30.78 and a 1-year high of C$38.97.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of (GRT.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About (GRT.TO)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

