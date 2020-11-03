GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Short Interest Update

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,790,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 13,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Girish Lakshman sold 30,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,365,477.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,040,538. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GrubHub in the third quarter worth $72,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on GrubHub in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.37.

GRUB opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

