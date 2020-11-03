Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stake Boosted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. comprises 1.4% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned 0.08% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASR opened at $114.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $82.08 and a twelve month high of $210.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.80 and its 200 day moving average is $109.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

