Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Update

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHSI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 2.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardion Health Sciences stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.37. Guardion Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.74.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 81.72% and a negative net margin of 517.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Medical Devices. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

