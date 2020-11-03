Haemonetics (HAE) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Haemonetics to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.27 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HAE opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $63.41 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

