Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hanmi Financial Corporation is the holding company for Hanmi Bank, one of the leading banks providing services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full service offices. Hanmi Bank is a business bank conducting a general community banking business, with its primary market encompassing multi-ethnic small business customers. The bank specializes in commercial, SBA, trade finance, and consumer lending and is a recognized community leader serving the diverse communities throughout Southern California. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HAFC. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

