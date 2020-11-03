HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%.

HONE stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

