HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Earnings Results

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 3.98%.
HONE stock opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.
