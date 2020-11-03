HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 10.85%.

HONE opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

